WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right lane and shoulder.

As of 10:50 on Sunday, traffic backups were reported as far back as 2.5 miles.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.