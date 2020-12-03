I-81 closed near Bristol, Va. exit 7 due to fiery tractor-trailer crash

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Interstate 81 south is closed at mile marker 6.8 near Bristol, Virginia due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A VDOT traffic camera near the scene shows flames and smoke coming from at least one tractor-trailer.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or fire.

According to VDOT, southbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 7 onto US-11 and back on I-81 at Exit 5.

News Channel 11 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.