JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An offramp at Exit 17 of Interstate 26 will be closed over the weekend due to construction.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the offramp from I-26 West to Boones Creek Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow a contractor to repair the offramp’s concrete pavement.

Signs will direct westbound drivers wanting to get off at Exit 17 to travel to Exit 13, the TN-75/Suncrest Driver exit, and head back to Exit 17 on I-26 East.

TDOT encourages drivers to use caution in the area while workers are present.