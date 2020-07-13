I-26 exit to be named ‘Billy Graham Memorial Interchange’

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 7: The Rev. Billy F. Graham speaks to the crowd on a rainy night October 7, 2004 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Graham is conducting his “Heart of America” crusade in Kansas City October 7-10. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ceremony will be held this week to name an interstate exit in Johnson City in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died in 2018 at the age of 99.

Exit 24 on Interstate 26 — the University Parkway exit — will be named the “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange.”

Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) requested the interchange be named as part of omnibus legislation passed annually by the Tennessee General Assembly.

A naming ceremony will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Graham’s grandson, William Franklin Graham IV, will join Crowe and local leaders at the ceremony.