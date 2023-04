JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is affecting traffic along a section of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City.

TDOT reported a “multi-vehicle crash” on I-26 East at mile marker 24.

As of 9:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes were closed to traffic and vehicles were being routed off the interstate.

