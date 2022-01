UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Unicoi county caused closures on Interstate 26 West, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says.

According to a listing on TDOT SmartWay, a single vehicle crash in the Westbound lanes of I-26 was reported around 1:16 p.m. on Sunday around Mile Marker 32.

As a result of the incident, both the left lane and shoulder were closed as of 2 p.m. on Sunday. SmartWay displayed traffic behind the crash, and the right lane remained open.