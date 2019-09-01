KPD: Both drivers taken to hospital after early morning crash on I-26, one driver driving wrong way in lanes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department has released more information regarding the crash on I-26 West early Sunday morning.

KPD says a woman was driving lawfully in her Honda Accord on I-26 westbound when the male driver of a Mercedes C230 was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Mercedes hit the Honda in a head-on collision, and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes received “non-incapacitating injuries,” but the driver of the Honda has reportedly suffered serious and incapacitating injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 6 were closed for over three hours.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

