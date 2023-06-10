JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four African-American community members that are vital to Johnson City were honored by having bridges named in their memory. A bridge-naming ceremony was held at the Langston Centre, formerly Langston High School, Johnson City’s first African-American school.

Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, Reverend Dr. C.H. Charlton and Betty Hill-Goah now all have memorial bridges named in their honor. The bridges are located on Interstate 26 over East Unaka Avenue, East Watauga Avenue and East Fairview Avenue in Johnson City.

Family members, friends and people in the community gathered to remember their loved ones at the ceremony. They talked about the services and skills the honorees provided to the community. Senator Rusty Crowe, Representative Rebecca Alexander and Representative Tim Hicks were also present to dedicate the joint resolution to have the bridges named.

Larry Hill, Betty Hill-Goah’s son, said that his mother was a people person.

Larry Hill, holding a commemorative road marker dedicated to his mother, Betty.

“My mother was a trailblazer,” said Hill. “She loved her community. She believed in helping all races of people. She was just a fine mother. She loved everybody.”

Hill-Goah was a student at Langston High School. She was monumental in protesting segregated schooling and helped with voting rights.

“When I think about Betty Hill-Goah, I think about things that she would do, like voter registration drives and really getting people active and making sure people’s rights were fulfilled and that people knew what things they could do,” said Lottie Ryans, member of the committee, who was dedicated to having the bridges named.

“Betty was a driving force, that if Betty got behind something, you knew that she was not going to give up until it got done,” said Brenda Whitson, bridge naming committee member.

Mary Alexander also helped with voting rights. She was a local historian and the first African American woman on the Washington County Commission.

Mary Alexander’s great-granddaughter holding a commemorative road marker dedicated to her great-grandmother

“I want to say I was 12 when that happened,” said Ayanna Alexander, Mary Alexander’s granddaughter. “We would watch her in commission. She was witty and pointed and firm and direct. She was also helpful with Census 2000. We would go door to door knocking with her to get people’s addresses and sign them up. So, learning the importance of voting and redistricting and things like that.”

Mary Alexander also was an adjunct professor at East Tennessee State University and the founding member of the Langston Heritage Group.

Ayanna Alexander said her grandmother also did work at Northeast State Community College and was a substitute teacher at Woodland Elementary as well.

John Fletcher Birchette III managed Birchette Mortuary, which was founded in 1959 by his grandparents. His son, John Fletcher Birchette IV, said his father being honored is symbolic of the love that he had for his community.

“Being in the African-American community, funeral homes were kind of that community base where you went for information,” said Birchette IV. “You had problems within the city; the funeral director or funeral home owner was usually a person in the black community that you leaned on and they could get answers for you. So, he enjoyed his role as a community leader. He didn’t look for recognition or anything like that and he liked to go about his business quietly.”

Ryans said Birchette III was a silent leader who also impacted the senior citizens center.

“He took care of families in need and probably took care of funeral expenses for more people than anybody would ever know,” said Ryans. “And he just made sure that families were taken care of, that children in our region were taken care of. And he was just a special friend to everybody and always pleasant and fun.”

Reverend Dr. C. H. Charlton had many roles in the community. He was the longtime pastor at Friendship Baptist Church, a professor at Northeast State Community College, and Johnson City Vice Mayor and commission member.

“Reverend Charlton was my pastor at my church, and he was involved in just about everything,” said Joe Bradley, bridge naming committee member. “He was a teacher. He was a preacher. He served on the board here in Johnson City. So, he had many many shoes.”

“Reverend Charlton could just take you from the lowest point in your life and just make you feel amazing,” said Whitson.

Rev. Charlton’s wife and one of his grandsons were also at the ceremony to speak about his legacy.

Family and board committee members want future generations to know about the legacy, their loved ones left behind for their community.

“I knew every one of them personally,” said Bradley. ” I knew them growing up. And if we could just follow in their footsteps, it would be a better Tri-Cities and a better community.”

“It’s really important for those of us who knew them to be able to honor them in this way,” said Ryans. “But, more important that our children and our children’s children and visitors to the region know what an impact these individuals made for our community.”

“She always tried to plant a seed in people’s lives, to let them know that they could be anything they wanted to be long as they put God first,” said Hill about his mother Betty Hill-Goah.

“My dad was all about legacy from his father to him and to me, is to set goals for yourself, follow through with those goals and leave something behind,” said Birchette IV.

Ayanna Alexander said she hopes that young activists learn from her grandmother and apply what works best for them.

“Because we’re trying to get Johnson City in the community where it’s supposed to be, where everyone is included and there’s love and harmony and peace,” said Ayanna Alexander.

“All of the four legends that were honored today have touched my life, my family’s life in some way,” she added. “I do hope that they listen to the stories, hold on to that and use it as a roadmap.”

Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, Reverend Dr. C.H. Charlton, and Betty Hill-Goah did so much more for the community they lived and served in.

A copy of the resolution honoring the four community members is located in the Langston Centre.

Here is a digital copy of the Senate joint resolution to name the bridges.