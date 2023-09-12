UPDATE: The crashes have been cleared, according to TDOT.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crashes have caused traffic to back up eastbound and westbound on Interstate 26 near Gray.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports multi-vehicle crashes near mile marker 13 on both sides of the interstate.

As of 6:20 p.m., TDOT reported that one lane in each direction was closed.

Westbound traffic has backed up to the Boones Creek exit while eastbound traffic has backed up to Eastern Star Road.

This is a developing story.