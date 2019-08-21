UPDATE: One dead, one injured after SUV vs. tractor-trailer crash on Hwy 19E in Roan Mountain on Tuesday

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – One woman is dead and a truck driver is injured after a crash on Highway 19E Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a head-on collision on Hwy 19E left the driver of a Kia Sportage SUV dead.

The report says Jessica Easterday, 28, of Elk Park, NC, was traveling north on Hwy 19E, when she crossed the double yellow line and hit the tractor truck head-on.

Easterday’s Kia remain in the road following the crash, but the tractor trailer ran partially off the road.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

The driver of the truck was injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

No charges or citations have been issued.

PREVIOUS STORY

A section U.S. Highway 19E is closed to traffic near Roan Mountain due to a crash.

The highway is closed near Crabtree Road according to TDOT.

TDOT says a semi-truck and passenger vehicle were involved in the collision.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for more information.

