BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of Highway 126 is closed due to a gas leak.

An official with TDOT says crews were replacing water lines in the area of Hwy 126 in between Blountville and Bristol when they hit a gas line.

The leak is at the intersection of Hwy 126 and Carlton Road.

The highway may be closed for up to 3-4 hours according to the official.

Atmos Energy is on the scene and said they aren’t sure how long it will take to repair the leak.