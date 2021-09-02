Hurley search and rescue operations come to an end

A vehicle damaged by floodwaters in the Hurley community of Buchanan County, Virginia. (Photo: Amy Cockerham/WJHL)

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Search and rescue operations in the Hurley community of Buchanan County came to an end Thursday night.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says there are no other people missing.

Yesterday, the sheriff’s office confirmed one person was killed after floodwaters swept through the community earlier this week, destroying at least 20 homes.

Guesses Fork Road will be closed Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as construction crews work to restore basic infrastructure.

The sheriff’s office and National Guard will continue to deliver supplies to residents on Guesses Fork Road on Friday.

