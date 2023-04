HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County School Board voted Thursday to reopen Hurley High School on Monday.

The high school has been closed since a fire broke out in October 2022. Students have been sharing space with Hurley Middle School since then.

The school board viewed a presentation that showed improvements made inside the school while closed.

The vote was unanimous, and school officials spent half the day Friday moving back in to prepare for Monday.