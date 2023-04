HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Hurley High School, located in Buchanan County, has reopened after a fire closed the school for over 200 days.

WJHL Photo

The Buchanan County School Board voted unanimously on April 20 to reopen the school on Monday, April 24.

In October 2022, students, teachers and staff were evacuated after a fire began in the concession stand at the high school. Since the fire, students have shared a space with Hurley Middle School.