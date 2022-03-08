ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Erwin saw the opening of a new style of business Saturday, offering visitors and residents alike the opportunity to learn a new craft.

Hunter’s Hearth, located at 224 North Main Ave, opened Saturday and offers hand-thrown pottery, bespoke woodworking products and a studio space for creators throughout the region.

“Our first day was great!” a statement from business co-owner Chase Day said. “We have been greeted by locals and even out-of-towners from Asheville excited to see an affordable pottery experience.”

The space has been set up to provide lesson opportunities for both individuals and groups, and Hunter’s Hearth’s website lists a four-week course that includes two-hour lessons twice a week, 25 pounds of clay, tools, an apron and access to glazes for finished pieces.

For those that already enjoy the art and just need a place to work, Hunter’s Hearth also offers monthly studio time at a rate of $100 per month. Those who enroll receive full access to the studio and equipment, two kiln firings a month, storage space within the building, and shelf space for their own projects.

“We’re excited to finally provide the Tri-Cities community with a new experience that I’ve personally enjoyed for years now,” Day said. “Pottery is such a fun craft to play, build, and unwind around.”

Commissions for personal pottery and woodworking items are also open, though the website warns that shipping woodworking items could become quite expensive due to their solid construction and weight.

A large part of the business will focus on the experience of pottery rather than the end product, Day said. From learning courses, working with friends and potentially enjoying a screening of the classic pottery film “Ghost,” individuals and parties are encouraged to spend plenty of time in the studio.

“Yes,” the statement said. “You can bring wine.”

The space is open to parties and private rentals for a $50 deposit, and full pricing depends on the details of the event. If you’re thinking of just trying the medium, Hunter’s Hearth’s website says $20 gives guests access to a pottery wheel to give it a shot, and pre-fired projects can be glazed and shipped to you later for your very own piece.