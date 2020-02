ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County elementary school has provided a new way to give back and help the community.

A post from Hunter Elementary School says the new food box is for anyone in the community to either take what they like or to donate food.

The school asks that anyone leaving food for others in the box only leave non-perishable food items.

If you have any questions regarding the food box, you can call the school at (423) 547-4074.