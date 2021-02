BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A church in Bristol, Virginia has opened its doors as temperatures drop in the region.

According to pastor Caroline Hawthorne, Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church will open its doors on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20 as a daytime warming shelter.

The church will be open as a shelter from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Hunt Memorial is located at 824 Harmeling Street, Bristol, Virginia. The church is in the Rice Terrace community.