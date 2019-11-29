Hunger First hosts 5th annual Thanksgiving meal

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hunger First hosted its fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, serving more than 200 people.

“Everybody pulls together every year, we’ve got some that have been here for quite a long time,” said Hunger First Director Michael Gillis. “The last 5 years, we’ve been doing it and a few people that just showed up and decided to help out.”

A classic Thanksgiving meal was served including turkey, dressing, potato salad, and desserts. People could come in and eat or can get a to-go plate.

Gillis said this would not be possible without the work of donors and volunteers.

“16 years ago, I became homeless,” said volunteer Brent Long. “So I know what this means to everybody that is here to get a meal today.”

Hunger First was founded in 1996 by Cindy Risk. It is a no-questions-asked, free store located in downtown Kingsport.

Hunger First is a registered 501(c)3 and relies solely on donations. The name came from the fact when people struggle, the thought of hunger is always first.

