(WJHL) — Temperatures continue to plummet into the single digits early Friday morning, and BrightRidge reports that hundreds have lost their power.

An electric outage map on BrightRidge’s website indicates that outages span Jonesborough and various areas of Johnson City.

Appalachian Power reports thousands of outages, ranging from hundreds in Kingsport throughout Southwest Virginia.

The outages followed winds that continue to bring an arctic blast to the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia regions, with wind chill values of -15 to -25 degrees.

It is unclear when these power outages are expected to be restored. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.