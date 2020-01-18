Hundreds take to Downtown Johnson City for nationwide “Women’s March”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the fourth year, the Tri-Cities Women’s Rising movement took to the streets to march, mobilize and make history.

“This movement is growing and it’s happening and women are stepping up and saying my voice should be heard, my voice needs to be heard,” says co-chair for the march, Kate Craig.

Around 400 demonstrators say they stand in solidarity to fight for equal rights.

“A lot of the Tri-Cities community share our values and a lot in the past have remained hidden. We are here to illumnate those voices, those faces, those causes today,” says Ruth Taylor Read, co-chair.

Today’s event included the march through downtown and a rally in the pavilion with speakers and music.

Some of the things they are marching for include equal pay for women, standing against gun violence, access to abortions and birth control, and full rights for the LGBT community and immigrants.

The group also actively stands against President Donald Trump and supports his impeachment.

“This is the year that we’ve been waiting for, 2020, it’s an election year,” says Craig.

The Women’s March was met with some light protest from two Christian demonstrators on one corner of downtown.

March organizers say it’s about making sure everyone has a seat at the table.

“We’d like to see more women at the table, more women making decisions, serving on boards and committees, serving in leaderships roles and believing in the power of their voice,” says Craig.

Doing just that are three local women, announcing their candidacy for office at the rally.

Amber Riddle is running to represent District 4 in Tennessee’s State Senate. Katelyn Yarbrough is running for Jonesborough Alderman. Debbie Harley-McClaskey is vying for a seat on the Johnson City Commission.

“When we come together, we make meaningful change,” says Riddle.

The Women’s March encouraged all participants to register to vote at the event and reminded rally-goers how important voter turnout is for 2020’s election.