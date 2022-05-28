JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local scouts, veterans and community members took the time to place flags on the graves of veterans on Saturday, marking one of many remembrance events slated for the weekend.

Nearly 17,000 graves were honored with an American flag across the entire cemetery, and each was placed with care by several local organizations along with other groups:

Boy Scouts of America

Girl Scouts

Trail Life USA

American Heritage Girls

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Operation Rolling Thunder

The act was part of a nationwide ceremony which tasks locals with placing flags at every veteran grave across the country.

“It’s the one time a year the National Cemetery Administration, part of the Veteran’s Administration, we get to showcase what we do and honor the veterans that are interred here for their sacrifice and service,” said Sue Nan Jehlen, director of Mountain Home Cemetery. “Especially those that were returning from the wars that died to fight for the freedom here.”

For the volunteers visiting the site, part of that push is remembering veterans’ service with some of their own.

“What we’re hoping to do is to impress upon these young men and women that are here today the sacrifice that these men and women made for their country,” Trail Life Troup Master David Hays said. “For the people that are here today, so we can enjoy these freedoms, so we can have a picnic this weekend.”

For those who can’t visit the grave of their loved ones this memorial day, Jehlen encouraged a visit to the Veterans Legacy Memorial.