JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year, people across the United States participate in Wreaths Across America, an event honoring those who have passed during or following their military service.

“It’s honoring and remembering our fallen veterans and what they did for our country and our freedom,” said Debra Deegan, Location Coordinator for Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

At Mountain Home, many veterans groups participate in the event every year to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re here to remember those veterans who don’t have family members,” said Jerome Glenn, a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “To remember their service. For some of us, our family members are laid to rest here. So we are here to pay homage to their service.”

“It’s nobody showing out or showing up,” said Ben Foy, President of Rolling Thunder’s local chapter. “It’s to do the honors for these people.”

Mountain Home saw its largest number of participants in the event this year.

“Last year, we did about 350 to 450,” said Deegan. “I would say we had every bit of 700 to 800 today.”

Those who participated said seeing the community show up for the event shows just how important honoring veterans is.

“These people, especially in this area, really, really care deeply about the veterans, “said Foy. “About the VA being here, about the cemetery.”

During the ceremony, wreaths were placed on each memorial marker, signifying appreciation for the fallen veterans’ service. Although they are gone, the men and women buried at Mountain Home will always be remembered and honored, attendees said.

“The main thing is the aspect of never forgetting,” said Glenn. “That these individuals served, because that means a lot.”

“This day is for those who have fallen and gave that ultimate sacrifice,” Foy said.

Mountain Home National Cemetery is still accepting wreath donations. Wreaths can be purchased on the Wreaths Across America website.