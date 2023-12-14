JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Jingle 5K took place in downtown Johnson City on Thursday night after it was postponed over the weekend due to weather.

The 5K run went through King Commons Park and Founders Park in celebration of the Christmas season, with the race course winding through the parks’ Christmas trees.

“The appeal is just to celebrate the season, celebrate Christmas,” race director Karen Hubbs said. “We have a great community and our wonderful city for these trees for us to enjoy and so, what better time to celebrate out here with all your friends, your family, and run through these trees and just celebrate, celebrate life and celebrate just the joy of living in Johnson City.”

Around 500 people participated, Hubbs said.

The Jingle 5K also included a kids’ run in addition to the 5K race.

The event was originally scheduled to take place last Sunday.