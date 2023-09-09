BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday morning, hundreds gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway for the ninth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event consists of a 110-story climb up the stadium stairs in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“Each climber will carry a tag of a first responder, and they’ll carry that up 110 floors which is the height of the World Trade Center,” said Andrew Carton, an organizer for the event.

Once they have completed their climb, each participant rang a bell and announced the name of the first responder they were climbing for.

Tiernan Levasseur, a retired firefighter from Bristol, and his wife Janice participated in the event because of the honor they received from memorializing those who gave their lives to help during the attacks.

“Being able to finish the stair climb in honor of someone who lost their lives that day is really an honor,” said Janice.

For Zach Wampler, this isn’t the first stair climb he has completed with his team, CrossFit Arcane in Greeneville Tennessee. He said he wants to honor the first responders whenever he can.

“I truly see them as what our real life superheroes are. And so any chance that I can get to honor them,” said Wampler. “That’s kind of what I’m going to go for.”

Thomas Byrne, a Bristol resident and retired member of the New York Fire Department, worked alongside those who would eventually help following the attacks. He chose to make the climb wearing his gear.

“I really appreciate the effort. And I think everybody who I saw that’s something I always say to the guys that have the full pack on,” said Byrne.

Around 700 people participated in the event.