LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Hundreds on the waiting list for new JCHA Dunbar Apartments

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $14 million government-subsidized housing development in Johnson City is almost complete and ready for tenants to move in.

After more than four years of preparation and planning, the Dunbar Apartments on John Exum Parkway and Robinson Drive are nearing completion.

The new apartments are designed to be energy efficient and have one, two and three bedroom units.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun learned that more than 280 people are on the waiting list for the 80 units that will be available by early 2020.

Watch WJHL at 5:30 for the latest on this new development.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss