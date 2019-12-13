Hundreds on the waiting list for new JCHA Dunbar Apartments

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $14 million government-subsidized housing development in Johnson City is almost complete and ready for tenants to move in.

After more than four years of preparation and planning, the Dunbar Apartments on John Exum Parkway and Robinson Drive are nearing completion.

The new apartments are designed to be energy efficient and have one, two and three bedroom units.

AT 5:30: The wait is almost over! The new Dunbar Apartments will be ready for tenants to move in as early as Jan. 1. They’re energy efficient, low cost and have 1-3 bedroom options. The downside? There are only 80 units and 280 are waitlisted. 😳 More tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/rBH3ymzV0h — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) December 13, 2019

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun learned that more than 280 people are on the waiting list for the 80 units that will be available by early 2020.

Watch WJHL at 5:30 for the latest on this new development.