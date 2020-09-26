Hundreds of tires removed from illegal dumping site on Buffalo Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Illegal dumping has become a growing issue in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, volunteers gathered in the Cherokee National Forest along Buffalo Mountain, to clean up a tire dumpsite.

The event sponsored by Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps and partnering with Keep Carter County Beautiful, garnered roughly 25 volunteers to clean up the area on Buffalo Mountain.

Saturday also marked National Public Lands Day.

KCCB Chairman Ed Jordan posted on social media asking for local and state officials to do something about the illegal dumping and littering.