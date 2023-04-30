GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Community members came out to enjoy a farm show this weekend at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

The event started on April 27 and wrapped up Sunday. Visitors were able to enjoy music, food, and activities for kids, and browse vendors selling handmade arts and crafts.

Event Coordinator Fred Wilner said the event had a great turnout.

“We had a lot of different tractors this year, we featured John Deere and we had quite a turnout on the John Deere,” said Wilner. “We always welcome all the brands and the hit-and-miss engines.”

Some of the tractors featured at the event were antiques.

“A lot of those engines are over a hundred years old,” said Wilner. “I had two out here this year that were over a hundred years old, so you get a great education, you have a great time.”

Wilner said the event isn’t just about bringing the community out for fun activities, it’s about keeping the history of farmers alive.

“We want to educate people on what farming was like years ago, before you had all the modern tractors,” said Wilner. “When the farmer got out there on his tractor and he drove it around, he’s not inside of a cab. He’s out in the elements. He had to work on his tractor a lot. The tractors were much smaller then. So you spent a lot more hours on the farm.”

Vendors brought their homemade arts, crafts and food for people to purchase. Fred and Wanda Fulton have been collecting antique farm items for many years.

“I’ve been doing it since the early eighties and I have a pretty good collection at home,” said Fred Fulton. “Some of these come out of my collection, but most of them we buy just where ever we can find them, at auctions, flea markets, just where ever I can find them.”

The Appalachian Antique Farm Show and Farmers Reunion is held every year during the last weekend in April.