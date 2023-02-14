BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly 150 local students gathered at Tennessee High School on Tuesday morning to compete in the 12th Annual ‘Adaptive Aquatics’ swim meet.

This event features numerous events including a 25-meter backstroke, 25-meter freestyle and biggest splash competition. It’s open to students in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area with physical or cognitive disabilities, according to Bristol, Tennessee City Schools.

Adaptive Aquatics is possible thanks to a collaborative effort among several area non-profits, organizations and the Tennessee High community.

“We have eight different schools and they’re from Bristol, Virginia all the way to Gray,” Amanda Vance, Tennessee High Work-Best Learning Coordinator told News Channel 11.

Vance said participants are overjoyed and eager to compete and make a splash at the swim meet.

“We have a bowling event in November and as soon as that bowling event ends, they’re like, when is swimming, when is swimming? So, they look forward to it almost all year, asking when it’s going to be and when they get to participate,” said Vance.