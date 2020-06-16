Hundreds gather for ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ march at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The medical community banded together Monday afternoon at the East Tennessee State University campus for a “White Coats for Black Lives” march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers of “White Coats for Black Lives” said they hope the event will encourage people to have conversations about racism as a public health concern and will push health care professionals and students to lead the way for social change.

Protesters are walking down State of Franklin Road to Jack Vest Drive @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/tL29chVSOo — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 15, 2020

The crowd of protesters gathered at the parking lot on Stout Drive near the university’s parking services building, then walked down University Parkway before turning down State of Franklin Road and finally ending the march near the ETSU Welcome Center on Jack Vest Drive.

When the crowd reached Jack Vest Drive, the crowd gathered to take a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of the memory of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for that same amount of time.