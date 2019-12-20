LIVE NOW /
Hundreds flock to Elizabethton’s Christmas at Covered Bridge

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Elizabethton for their annual Christmas at Covered Bridge on Thursday.

The free event featured a Christmas Village with games, crafts, activities and hot chocolate.

Children had the opportunity to see Santa Claus and tell him their last-second gift ideas.

“This is one of our most favorite events that we put on. We always have a great turnout, but we probably saw 300-400 kids in the first hour and half,” said Derick Vines of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation.

If you missed Thursday’s event, don’t worry. Storytime with Santa will be held at the Elizabethton Recreation Center this Saturday.

