Hundreds attend “Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza” after COVID-19 delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people were in Downtown Johnson City for the “Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza” after it was delayed twice because of the pandemic.

More than 30 commercial and home brewers were featured in Founders Park on Saturday.

Gypsy Circus Cider Company, Johnson City Brewing and Watauga Brewing Company were just a few of the Tri-Cities breweries that were present.

Happening now: Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza festival in Founders Park. The event runs until 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VVAkcpn9Fd — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) August 28, 2021

Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza Organizer Stephanie Carson said there were about 150 beers and ciders available for attendees to try.

“It means so much, I mean people are seeing folks that they haven’t seen in a year and a half,” Carson said. “It’s great to see that a lot of these breweries are A, still around because it’s been really hard, and B, still producing cool things. We’ve all weathered the storm now after a year and a half.”

Home Brewer Donna Dingus said she’s been coming to the festival for years. This year had all new tastes and faces.

“It seems to have grown,” Dingus said. “More people are interested in the hobby, and more people are now available to get ingredients and try new things.”

The brewer’s festival is normally held in April each year, however a date hasn’t been set yet as organizers said plans are already in the works for next year’s event.