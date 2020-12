WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Furry friends now have the opportunity to snatch a photo with Ole Saint Nick himself.

The Human Society of Washington County announced it will offer the pet photo ops Dec. 17-18 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the location on 2101 W. Walnut St.

No appointment is necessary, and the cost is $10 for two pictures via email.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Human Society of Washington County.

Masks will be required.