Humane Society of Washington County hosting live auction fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Washington County announced a live virtual auction to serve as a fundraiser for the organization.

The auction is live until Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the rescue.

Items include art, pet items, vacation getaways, wine baskets and more.

CLICK HERE to enter the auction.

Participants are also welcomed to join a live virtual event on Oct. 16 from 7-7:45 p.m. for free.

The Human Society of Washington County is a no-kill rescue and foster organization that strives to save animals and provide them with loving homes.