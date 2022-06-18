JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking to commit to a good read or a new roommate? The Humane Society of Washington County hopes so.

According to a Facebook post from the Johnson City Public Library, dogs, cats and kittens will be visiting from 12-4 p.m. Saturday to find a forever home.

“Bring your featherwands, because these purrfect Kitties love to entertain,” a post from the Humane Society said. “If you need some Fun and Love in your life then you need one or two of these gorgeous babies!”

For a list of all adoptable animals, visit the society’s website here.