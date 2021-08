JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Washington County has reached out to the public for help as the facility battles an outbreak of parvo among puppies.

The Humane Society said that two puppies are in critical condition, with four puppies total testing positive for parvo.

The vet bill is expected to exceed $5,000.

Those interested in donating can do so by CLICKING HERE.