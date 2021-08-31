Humane Society of Washington Co. to offer free pet food, supplies after massive donation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After finding themselves with a spare 33 thousand pounds of pet food and supplies, the Humane Society of Washington County, Tennessee is working to pay their good fortune forward.

Cody Storm, director of HSWC, told News Channel 11 that the organization has never seen a donation of this magnitude. The total pile of supplies is around six feet tall and completely fills a shipping container on-site.

Once they finished taking stock, Storm said their eyes turned outward to the community and those who have been impacted most by COVID-19 and economic struggles.

The donation originated from the Humane Society of the United States, who Storm said has taken a recent focus on some of their partners in smaller population areas.

The food, mostly from retail shelves, includes wet and dry meals for both dogs and cats alongside litter and other supplies.

For those interested, a part of the haul is only an email away. Storm said members of the public will only need to fill out a short application then organize a pickup time.

“I hope to keep it a regular deal to help, because I know the need is always going to be there,” said Storm. “But certainly while supplies last.”

To receive food for your own pets, email Cody Storm at cody@hswctn.org and request an application.