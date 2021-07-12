Human remains found in Bristol, Va. identified as missing Scott County man

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Human remains that were found in Bristol, Virginia in March have been identified as a missing Scott County man.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department says the remains were identified as Nathan Houston Worley, who was reported missing in Scott County in January 2019.

Worley’s remains were discovered on March 24 in a wooded area along Walling Road.

Bristol, Virginia police sent the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke where they were identified through the Virginia Department of Forensic Science DNA data bank.

The cause of Worley’s death remains unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bristol, Virginia investigators at 276-645-7403.