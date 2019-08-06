LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Human remains discovered in Richlands, foul play not expected

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – Police say an investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Richlands on Monday evening.

Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert says a hiker found an unresponsive individual in a wooded area in the Hill Creek neighborhood and called police around 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Police determined the remains were of a 53-year-old white female. The woman’s name has not been released.

Gilbert says the investigation is ongoing but no foul play is expected at this time.

The body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss