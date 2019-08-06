Human remains discovered in Richlands, foul play not expected

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – Police say an investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Richlands on Monday evening.

Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert says a hiker found an unresponsive individual in a wooded area in the Hill Creek neighborhood and called police around 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Police determined the remains were of a 53-year-old white female. The woman’s name has not been released.

Gilbert says the investigation is ongoing but no foul play is expected at this time.

The body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.