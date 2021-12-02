Human remains discovered after fire destroys Smyth County home

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after firefighters found human remains after battling a house fire.

Firefighters responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at 1770 St. Clairs Creek Road.

According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the house was destroyed in the fire and firefighters discovered human remains within the fire debris.

The remains were taken to Roanoke for an autopsy.

Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff’s office with the fire scene investigation.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze, including the Chilhowie, Adwolfe, and Saltville fire departments.