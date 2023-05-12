KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee has called a special session of the General Assembly to address gun reform following the deadly shooting at a Nashville Christian school, but some lawmakers want the shooter’s so-called “manifesto” to be released beforehand.

Kingsport Rep. Bud Hulsey is one of them.

Six people, including three children, were killed when 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School on March 27.

In the weeks that have followed, many have called for the release of written material belonging to Hale. While police initially referred to the writings as a manifesto, they have since called them writings or journals.

Hulsey wants to see them before lawmakers return to Nashville for the special session in August.

“We need to know all we can know about that, and it would have to be the planks that guide whatever bill gets written to deal with, for example, those folks not being able to purchase (guns),” he said.

Hulsey said that based on comments from his constituents, he doesn’t think most are in favor of a red flag law.

“This district historically, and even now, based on the amount of information in emails I get and phone calls I get, people don’t want gun control,” said Hulsey. “We’ve got to weave a thread here, if we’re going to deal with mental illness and what you do about it, particularly keeping people who are high risk from being able to purchase weapons.”

The special session will begin Aug. 21.