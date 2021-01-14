Hulsey introduces bill allowing unemployment for those who resign over required vaccination

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) has introduced a bill that would allow a person to qualify for unemployment benefits after leaving their job because their employer required them to get vaccinated and they refused.

Hulsey introduced House Bill 172 on Wednesday.

The measure would modify the state’s unemployment laws to prevent disqualifying “a claimant who left employment because the claimant’s employer required its employees to receive a vaccination and the claimant refused to receive such vaccination.”

It would also prohibit the state and local governments from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment.

As of this writing, a companion bill has not been introduced yet in the Senate.

Hulsey, a retired police lieutenant, has also introduced a bill that prohibits authorities from forcing a person to get a COVID-19 vaccine.