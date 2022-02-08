Hulsey bill would require retail businesses to accept cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require many businesses to accept cash as payment.

House Bill 1873 by Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) would prohibit “a person selling or offering for sale goods and services at retail from requiring a buyer to pay using credit.” They also would not be allowed to prohibit cash as payment.

“A person selling or offering for sale goods or services at retail shall accept legal tender when offered by the buyer as payment,” the bill states.

Violations would be treated as a prohibited practice under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act of 1977.

Hulsey’s bill has the backing of Majority Leader William Lamberth. The House Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee is scheduled to consider the bill Wednesday.

The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), has been referred to the Commerce and Labor Committee.