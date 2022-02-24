JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission appointed Commissioner Ken Huffine to the BrightRidge Board of Directors.

Huffine will join Mayor Joe Grandy as the county’s two representatives on the board.

The appointment came after the county sued BrightRidge in November over a controversial Bitcoin mine located on BrightRidge property in a rural part of the county. The county says the mine violates zoning regulations.

“I think it’s become evident how vitally important our representatives are on this Brightridge board,” Commission Kent Harris said during Thursday night’s meeting. “I think we do need somebody that will easily report back to us, and I know from what I’ve seen out of Commissioner Huffine he’s on top of things.”

Harris has criticized Grandy over the Bitcoin mine controversy. Grandy announced a leave of absence from the board in November because he was called as a witness in the lawsuit.