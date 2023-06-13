KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earlier this month, one of Kingsport’s new businesses opened its doors to the public.

Hudson’s General Store, located on Broad Street, gives visitors the chance to find new or used items for their homes. Selina Straley, the owner of Hudson’s, says the store has much to offer to its customers.

“We have a variety of kitchen items and home goods. The antique store offers a lot of antiques as well as some new items,” says Straley. “Everything you can imagine.”

The building was The Haggle Shop before Straley’s store was built and she is keeping the history of the store alive.

“Ms. Grills had The Gaggle Shop here for 30 years, and I wanted to honor her legacy and offer the vendors an opportunity to come back if they wanted to,” says Straley.

Hudson’s General Store in downtown Kingsport (Photo: WJHL)

This year, the building the store is located in will turn 100 years old. Straley says that is part of what makes her store different.

“We have the authentic history of the store, of the building. And I just think you walk back in time.”

Straley is a native of Kingsport and hopes her store will inspire others to invest in other buildings throughout the downtown area.

“I would love to see other investors invest in downtown Kingsport, restoring the buildings to their natural history instead of renovating them, knocking them down,” says Straley. “Once all of this legacy is gone, it’s gone forever.”

Hudson’s General Store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. but stays open late for the Downtown Concert Series and the First Thursday Shop and Hop.