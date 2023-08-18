KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – At the start of June, Hudson’s General Store opened its doors to the public, showing off the newly renovated building. On Friday, the store hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate its official grand opening.

The general store is a Kingsport business that offers both new and antique items.

Although the store began welcoming customers at the start of June, owner Selina Straley said the grand opening event was held August 18 and 19 to honor her grandmother, who the store is named after.

“Tomorrow would’ve been my grandmother’s birthday,” said Straley. “My grandmother, Hudson, she lived to one month before her 101st birthday, and so I wanted to honor her tomorrow.”

Members of the community and Kingsport leadership attended the event to welcome the new business. Straley said she is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s wonderful to have that support from Kingsport officials and just the public in general,” said Straley. “But we’ve had a lot of people coming from other places, Abingdon and Bristol and Johnson City.”

Straley said that looking forward, the store will continue to offer something new to the community.

“You’ll come next week and there’ll be something different,” said Straley. “So I think going forward, though, it’s always going to be that there’ll be different vendors and there’s two more rooms upstairs to be restored.”

On August 19, the grand opening event will continue at 10 a.m., with a live performance from Tim White and the Troublesome Hollow beginning at noon.