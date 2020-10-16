Hub’s the word: NeTREP reaffirms support for regionalism plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Economic development leaders representing three counties didn’t waver from their support of a regionalism plan — a day after their Sullivan County counterparts discussed a different proposal.

After a closed meeting, officers from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP) board said during a media Q and A they hoped to see continued movement on move toward a “regional hub” concept for economic development.

That concept is outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between NeTREP and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership. NeTREP’s board approved the MOU at its September meeting, but NETWORKS board members Wednesday didn’t take action on the MOU.

Instead, they discussed a second document drafted by their CEO Clay Walker and presented to them Monday. That plan was set to be discussed by the Sullivan County Commission Thursday evening.

Walker had an equal hand with NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller and consultant Mark Fuller in drafting the MOU, but led Wednesday’s NETWORKS meeting with his new proposal. Miller said he learned of the alternate plan — which would make NETWORKS the funnel for all state-generated economic development projects — on Monday.

NeTREP CEO Jeff Dykes said his board agreed Thursday to continue pursuing the six-pronged hub model outlined in the MOU despite NETWORKS’ decision not to endorse it.

In additional to traditional economic development, the scope of activities a hub organization would support, coordinate or lead include:

Communication and marketing (internal and external)

Non-traditional economic development

Workforce/talent development including recruitment, retention and education

Entrepreneurship

Government relations

“We’re still very positive about the MOU that was brought forward,” Dykes said.

Miller said Thursday’s board action was “a way of showing support for that initiative to say we’ve got to focus on creating this hub, we’ve got to focus on this scope of work at a higher degree, as one group.”

Dykes said NeTREP’s leadership was “still very open to the concept as we move forward of working together and we will continue working together no matter what…

“It really was more of a re-emphasis of the original MOU that was put together by Mark Fuller and Clay and Mitch,” Dykes said. “That we still agreed with that MOU and then just an affirmation of the regional hub concept.”

That discussion occurred in a meeting closed to the public and media. Because of NeTREP’s structure as a public-private partnership and other elements of its design, it does not fall under the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

Asked if it would have been appropriate to at least open this meeting to the media given the nature of regionalism and MOU discussions, Dykes had this response:

“Along those lines we did have a discussion with our attorney and various board members … but again it fell back to the bylaws and how NeTREP was established as an entity and to keep that entity moving forward even today…

“Maybe there was some things that you would have taken out of that meeting that would have been very positive for NeTREP, but that’s one of the reasons we wanted to have this call with you all as soon as the meeting was over while everything’s fresh on our mind.”

That very involvement of the private sector is something Dykes said NeTREP’s board — which includes many public sector members too — sees as essential to successful regionalism.

“We believe that a public-private concept as the regional concept moves forward is one that would be the best for economic growth … but also for workforce development, which will drive economic growth.”

Dykes’s predecessor as chair, Will Barrett, said despite NETWORKS’ not voting on the MOU — and NETWORKS possible non-participation in enacting it — NeTREP board members seemed as ready to move forward as he’d seen them Thursday.

“I definitely got a tone or a sense of urgency from the board to make this happen and to see this hub concept advance that I hadn’t seen that level of sense that time is of the essence to get that moving forward,” he said.

Barrett also suggested that any move toward formal collaboration and participation in a regional hub will mostly occur in open meetings.

“I do think that as this plays out it will play out in a public fashion just because of all the players involved, and I do think that would be necessary from a trust perspective,” Barrett said.

Dykes said NeTREP wouldn’t necessarily take the lead in pushing forward discussions about the regional hub concept at this point. County mayors, city representatives and other stakeholders from around the region have met already to consider the First Tennessee Development District’s non-profit foundation as a potential vehicle for a new organization.

In the end, Miller said, whether either NeTREP or NETWORKS continue to exist really isn’t the point.

“I think we’ve got to just do this in a way though that ultimately gets us to a regional hub,” he said. “We can talk and talk and talk, go back to our silos, but if we can break through that side of it on multiple angles and have this one agency or this one hub where we come to the table, that will bring success.”