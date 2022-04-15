JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers in Johnson City will be giving 50 lucky people the chance to get an early look at the new entertainment eatery.

Tiebreakers says in a Facebook post that they are looking for ‘beta-testers’ who will get the opportunity to play games in the Royal Midway, eat food and go HyperBowling.

The event will take place on April 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 and you can submit your name to be chosen for the experience by clicking here.

The post states that submissions will be accepted until April 15 at 11 p.m., and you must be 18 years of age or older to be considered.