TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, area high schools are evaluating their safety procedures should a player go down with a similar problem.

On-field medical staff performed CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Hamlin before he was transported to the hospital.

State laws in Tennessee and Virginia vary on requirements for schools to have the life-saving device on hand.

In Tennessee, state law requires that every public school have at least one AED in every school building.

Virginia does not have a law requiring AEDs in every building but allows local school boards to develop plans for the placement, care, use and funding of AEDs.

Virginia schools with instructional and administrative staff of more than 10 are required by law to have at least three of those individuals trained to use an AED. Schools with 10 or fewer instructional and administrative staff must have at least two trained.

At Virginia High School in Bristol, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Brad Harper said they exceed the requirements of those laws. There are four AEDs at Virginia High and at least one in every building in the district.

After Hamlin was kept alive with the help of an AED, Harper believes it won’t be long before they are required in every school state-wide.

“You saw with Monday Night Football and what happened with that young man the other, the importance of having one,” Harper said. “I would say probably you’ll see the wheels start turning quickly that that will be required, so we’re lucky to be on the forefront of that.”

In addition to Tennessee’s requirement for an AED in every building, the Safe Stars Act, passed in 2021, requires every coach for school sports to be trained on how to perform CPR and AED.

TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Joe Blair said that the law has proven crucial for saving the lives of young athletes who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

“[NFL medical staff] did CPR compressions in conjunction with use of an AED,” Blair said. “The research has shown that the combination of those two things greatly increases chances of survival.”

At Science Hill High School in Johnson City, three AEDs are located on the grounds of Kermit Tipton Stadium where the Hilltoppers play football.

But AED training goes much further than the field.

Jessica Norton runs coordinated school health and school nursing for Johnson City Schools. Norton said all faculty and staff receive AED training yearly. Training drills have shown staff members are prepared to respond quickly in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Our goal is to have that AED on site in under two minutes next to that victim,” Norton said. “In our last drill, we had our AED next to that victim in 32 seconds.”

Every school in the district has at least two AEDs on site. Additionally, Science Hill Athletics has two full-time and one part-time athletic trainer who carries mobile AED units to practices and games.

Under the Safe Stars Act, schools are also required to have an emergency action plan in place for athletics.

Blair said it is best to not only have the plan, but practice it for when a situation arises.

“Go over that plan with your coaches and athletes, make sure they know what to do and practice it,” Blair said.

Back at Virginia High, Harper said district officials are reviewing their own emergency action plan in the wake of Hamlin’s collapse. This week, the school purchased three additional AED units to replace older ones in Virginia High.

Those older units still work fine and will be taken with teams to away games.

“You hope that you never use it, but it’s good to have a plan in case you need to act in case of an emergency,” Harper said.

Both Virginia High and Science Hill confirmed they have EMS crews stationed at home football games in case of a medical emergency.