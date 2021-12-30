How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — While many of us want to start the New Year off by turning a new page, it is often hard to stick to those New Year’s resolutions. Behavioral therapists say this can be from setting unrealistic goals or goals where success can’t be measured.

According to Angie Tolley, the lead therapist at Ballad Health’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services, said measurable goals mean things that you can track and see on paper if you’ve met the goal.

“Set something that you can focus on something that you can see success with, and success is an improvement; success is not perfection,” said Tolley.

Tolley said it is important to know what success looks like for you.

She also said to help measure and achieve that success, it’s a good idea to make short and long-term goals to make it seem more manageable.

“For example, you might want to set a goal that by the first quarter of the year, you’re going to attain this long-term goal,” said Tolley. “In order to attain that long-term goal, you want to make short incremental steps toward that.”

When setting goals, it can be hard to envision future success. Tolley said to avoid impulsive decisions and leave reminders for yourself, such as visual cues like notes in your car reminding you what you’re working toward.

Then health experts recommend coming up with a plan that works for you.

“Where I would suggest you start is identifying your interests,” Amy Mooney with the Wellness Center said. “We can talk about your fitness journey, and we can really orchestrate how that looks in your lifestyle, whether it’s starting small, trying to find even the time.”

Once you have the plan, try to stick to it, but be patient.

“So, just stay focused and try to stay motivated and give yourself a break a little bit,” said Mooney.

Success can take time and come in different forms. Mooney said tracking your success can help you stay the course.

“Most importantly, are you waking up feeling more energized?” said Mooney. “Are you eating in a more nutrient-dense way? Are you coming in more and looking forward to it? And that all falls back on the issue of whether or not you’re doing something that you really enjoy.”

Mooney said hiring a personal trainer, finding an accountability partner or joining a class can also be helpful. However, Tolley said to be cautious of who you pick as your accountability partner, no matter your goal.

“With accountability partners is you don’t want to, for example, turn a spouse or a loved one into your police,” said Tolley. “Pointing out when you are doing something you shouldn’t be doing — that can cause some problems in the relationship.”

Katie Houston, co-founder of Fitness App FytFeed, said community can be an important part of achieving your goals.

FytFeed is hosting the “Your Year, Your Y” challenge. Houston said the challenge is based on the World Health Organization’s recommendation that adults get 150 minutes of moderate activity every week.

“The goal will be to do 150 minutes of physical activity, track it through the challenge so that you can see how you’re doing, you can see how your friends are doing,” said Houston. “We also have a feed where people can share what they’re doing.”

Houston says it’s important to pick an activity that you enjoy.

“In the app, the challenge isn’t specific to going to the gym or riding your bike; it can be anything that gets you out there gets you active,” said Houston. “Help them feel empowered because when they find those activities, they’re much more likely to create a lifestyle or healthy lifestyle around that activity.”

FytFeed is adding extra incentive for those who meet the challenge will have their name put into a hat to win a gift certificate from their local business of choice. If you refer friends to the app, you will be entered an additional time for each reference.

The Wellness Center is also offering a New Year incentive. They are offering a 2022 promotional joining fee that will cover your first month and initiation fees.

Tolley says even if you stumble one day, don’t think of it as failing or that you’ve failed the whole resolution. At that moment you can decide to keep improving and to be careful about the language you use with yourself.

“Instead of focusing on failure and what you didn’t meet, I choose to focus on success, improvement,” said Tolley. “I may not have met the goal the way I wanted to, but I’m not where I was, may not be where I need to be yet. But I’m not where I was a week ago.”