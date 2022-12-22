JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge shared several money-saving tips on Thursday as temperatures prepare to plunge across the region.

“The blustery, cold days heading into the holidays are likely to create higher future power bills,” a press release from the utility company said. “In addition to any potential service disruptions caused by the weather itself.”

To help mitigate those bills, the release said residents of the Tri-Cities can take several steps:

Turn Down The Thermostat

While it sounds simple, a few degrees means more than a few dollars as things get colder. For every degree colder a home is kept, up to 5% is knocked off of a family’s power bill, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. Turning the temperature further down while residents are away is even better for savings, and can be done with a programmable thermostat.

Maintain Your HVAC System

You may be overlooking several small pieces of maintenance that can add up at the end of the month, BrightRidge officials said. Changing the air filters of your HVAC system can significantly improve airflow throughout the system, meaning parts don’t have to work as hard to heat your home.

Avoid Peak Usage Times

The grid will be put under more strain during cold weather than warmer periods, meaning that local utility providers will have to resort to more expensive generation methods during peak times. That difference shows up at the end of the month, so BrightRidge recommended avoiding high power use between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. during the winter. Dishwashers, washing machines, electric dryers and other large appliances are best left off during that time.

Learn More About Your Usage

BrightRidge customers have a powerful tool to learn exactly how their home or business uses energy, the release said. The SmartHub app can give reports on usage data that can help you reduce your bills or improve how you heat your home.

You can visit BrightRidge’s website for more tips to save this winter.